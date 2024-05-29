Arab Ministerial Delegation Visit Spain

Sanches also received the Foreign Minister of Palestine. A press conference was held with the Arabic Foreign Minister to show their gratitude.

After the decision of Spain today Wednesday of recognizing the Palestinian State, the President of the Government Pedro Sanchez received in Moncloa a delegation of ministers from Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan. Sanches also received the Foreign Minister of Palestine. A press conference was held with the Arabic Foreign Minister to show their gratitude.

The members of the delegation met earlier today with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the La Moncloa Presidential Palace, where they appreciated Spain's position and reviewed the necessary steps to implement the two-state solution and the efforts made in this context.

On the other hand Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez met with the delegation of the ministerial committee, assigned from the joint extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit on the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Albarez confirmed that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace and security in the region, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The Ministerial Committee, consisting of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Mustafa, and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Taha.

Ha sido un honor recibir al Comité Ministerial Árabe-Islámico sobre Gaza un día después de que España haya reconocido a Palestina como Estado. Compartimos con los países árabes la voluntad y el compromiso de poner fin a la violencia y hacer realidad la solución de los dos… pic.twitter.com/LeQVG3rEpE — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 29, 2024

It has been an honor to receive the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza a day after Spain recognized Palestine as a State. We share with the Arab countries the will and commitment to end violence and make the two-state solution a reality. We trust that recognition will restore hope to the Palestinian people that a future of peace, security and prosperity is possible for the region.

The Spanish officials and Arab delegation stressed their commitment to working to stop the war, release prisoners, facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and continue working to crystallize the two-state solution and achieve a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people. They also urged other European countries to recognize the State of Palestine, following the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway.

Albarez stressed Spain's commitment to achieving peace and security in the Middle East, pointing out that his country took a historic step by recognizing the State of Palestine as a matter of justice for the Palestinian people and as a matter of humanity, because the two-state solution is the only solution for peace and prosperity in the region.

The visiting ministers also thanked Spain for taking the step to recognize the State of Palestine as a victory for humanity, justice and law, calling for continued work to implement the two-state solution.

The Palestinian Prime Minister thanked Spain on behalf of the National Authority and the Palestinian people, saying that "this recognition encourages the continuation of the struggle for a just future," stressing that "Rafah needs the world now, and we cannot let it down nor let Palestine down."