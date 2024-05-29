Palestinian Presidency Blames US For Escalation in Rafah

On Tuesday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, blamed the U.S. administration for the ongoing escalation in Rafah.

"We hold the U.S. administration fully responsible for the situation in Rafah and across Gaza," Abu Rudeineh said, adding that the Israeli side ignored the ruling of an international court and has turned the city "unlivable."

He criticized the U.S. administration's silence on Israeli actions, calling it an endorsement of what he termed as a "genocidal war" against Palestinians.

Abu Rudeineh also pointed out the continued political, financial, and military support provided by the U.S. to Israel, despite widespread international opposition to Israeli aggression.

BREAKING�� Pro-Palestine (anti-genocide) protesters have lit up the Israeli Embassy in Mexico…����



This was in response to the IDF targeting a refugee camp in Rafah…���� pic.twitter.com/vEHIbOWAUl — Pelham (@Resist_05) May 29, 2024

He warned of the potential complete reoccupation of Gaza with "unprecedented American support" for the Israeli government's plans, urging immediate compliance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling.

Israel has been persisting in its assault on Rafah, where over 1 million displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, despite the recent ruling by ICJ ordering a halt to its attacks.

Additionally, Abu Rudeineh saw the recognition of Palestine by Spain, Norway, and Ireland as a sign of growing European support, with ongoing efforts from Palestine and other Arab states to persuade more countries to recognize the Palestinian state.