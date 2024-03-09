Shooting Around the Haitian National Palace

Allegedly, the gangs tried to take over the executive headquarters, Ministry of Interior building the Port-au-Prince police station.

According to several news agencies, on Friday night there were reports of intense shootings in the vicinity of the National Palace of Haiti, located in the capital of the country Port au Prince.

So far it is presumed that alleged several of the criminals were killed by the Haitian National Police shootings, which according to published this Saturday local media were orchestrated by the coalition of armed gangs "Vivre Ensemble".

Presidential palace attacked in Haiti amid spike in gang violence - reports



Some versions do not rule out that the objective of the armed gangs is to try to take the National Palace, after in past weeks criminal groups demanded the resignation of the current Prime Minister Ariel Henry, threatening to start a "genocide" if this did not happen.

It has also been reported that gangs attempted to burn down the Ministry of Interior building, where they were ambushed by police officers, and at least 5 vehicles parked in the parking lot and the ministry’s generator were set on fire.

Assailants attacked the Port-au-Prince police station and the National Palace as well, the two main targets of the gangs in their protest to overthrow the prime minister.

Henry is the highest authority in the country after the assassination in 2021 of President Jovenel Moise. Pressure both within Haiti and abroad for a transition that will help curb the acute crisis and extreme violence, pending the deployment of a multinational security support mission led by Kenya.