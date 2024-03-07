Haiti: Gang Attacks and Burns Police Station in Capital City

Four officers were wounded in the attack, and a corps vehicle was burned after being set on fire by the thugs.

On Thursday, a police station in Haiti was attacked and burned down by a gang operating in the capital, where insecurity continues to be rife.

Before setting fire to the police station located in Marché Salomón, the thugs looted its premises, but also set fire to houses and businesses in the area.

Recently, the National Union of Haitian Policemen reported the death of four policemen in an attack on two sub-stations, which were later burned.

One assault was against the Bon-Repos substation in which Marion Junior, Pierre Luciana, Jean Baptiste, and Pautrace Resula lost their lives.

Four officers were wounded in the attack, and a corps vehicle was burned after being set on fire by the thugs.

Haiti extends a state of emergency and nighttime curfew to try and curb violent gang attacks https://t.co/sd8NbmUZNa — WGN Radio News (@WGNRadioNews) March 7, 2024

In the Portail Léogâne area, an armed group set fire to a sub-station, but the officers were on missions outside the premises and there were no casualties.

Criminal gangs in Haiti are terrorizing the inhabitants of several Port-au-Prince slums, which they are trying to conquer in order to extend their influence and thus be able to extort money from traders and transporters.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that the intensity of the clashes, which sometimes last several hours, may indicate that some gangs recently received ammunition.

Residents of areas controlled by these groups were directly targeted, and they continue to use sexual violence against women and girls as a weapon.

They also sow fear by sharing gruesome photos and videos of murdered people and raped women on local social networks, the agency's report denounces.

"The impact of this torrent of violence on children remains of particular concern. In 2023, 167 infants were killed or shot, and some were executed by gangs," the international body lamented.

The recruitment of minors into gangs remains extremely worrying, deplored the representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.



