Jamaica to Host Caricom Meeting on Haiti Crisis

According to CMC, the matter will be included in the Georgetown Final Declaration and the bloc will call on all parties involved to make the necessary concessions to unblock the impasse in the French-speaking nation.

On Thursday, official sources announced that Jamaica will soon host a meeting with Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders and other stakeholders interested in finding a lasting solution to Haiti's political, economic and social instability.

The regional news agency Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) indicated that sources close to the matter confirmed that the meeting will be held within two weeks.

Its celebration arose from the conversations between the Caribbean and the Haitian delegation present at the 46th Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom, held from Sunday to Wednesday in Guyana.

According to CMC, the matter will be included in the Georgetown Final Declaration and the bloc will call on all parties involved to make the necessary concessions to unblock the impasse in the French-speaking nation.

���� Líderes del Caricom aseguraron en un comunicado que el primer ministro de #Haití, Ariel Henry, aceptó que se convoquen a elecciones en ese país, antes de agosto de 2025.



Sin embargo, Henry ha prometido varias veces celebrar elecciones desde que asumió el cargo tras el… pic.twitter.com/vxKcx5lj6I — InstitutoIDEAL (@InstitutoIDEAL_) February 29, 2024

The tweet reads, "Caricom leaders said in a statement that #Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry has agreed to hold elections in Haiti before August 2025. However, Henry has promised several times to hold elections since taking office following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, but he and other officials have said gang violence has prevented them from keeping those promises."

The Caribbean countries analyzed the Haitian crisis with representatives of Canada, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and the United Nations, acknowledged its seriousness, showed concern for the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation there, and emphasized the need to make way for a "participatory and inclusive" solution.

This issue was one of the priorities of the Caricom meeting and the leaders reiterated from the outset their commitment to finding strategies to put an end to the ongoing problems in Haiti.