Armed Groups Threaten Genocide if Ariel Henry Does Not Resign

"If Ariel Henry does not resign, the country is heading directly towards genocide".

Haitian armed groups demand the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The diplomat has been in Puerto Rico since Tuesday.

The government of the United States also calls for the high official to resign and carry out a power transition backed by the northern country, once the transition of power is over, elections will be called throughout the country.

On the other hand, Haiti continues to be paralyzed by the violence of gangs and paramilitary forces. All public services have been detained since Tuesday, with the country virtually incommunicado with the outside world.

Armed gangs already control the Caribbean capital and have even attacked prisons where criminals were held, further escalating violence in the Haitian streets.

Haiti could slide into civil war and even genocide if Prime Minister Ariel Henry returns to the country. This warning comes from Jimmy Chérizier, the leader of the G9 gang. Henry has been in Kenya negotiating a deal to bring Kenyan police to Haiti. This negotiation is part of… pic.twitter.com/x6PmzUBA3O — red. (@redstreamnet) March 7, 2024

There is also talk of a political alliance between the rebel leader Guy Phillipe and Senator Moise Jean Charles, who apparently will be the leaders of the new government, after Henry’s resignation.

Another important communiqué was that of Jimmy Chérizier, leader of Haitian organized crime, who gave an ultimatum to the prime minister saying: "If Ariel Henry does not resign, the country is heading directly towards genocide".

The massive escalation of violence occurred when Ariel Henry was on a tour in Kenya, to address issues such as sending international forces to restore order in Haiti.