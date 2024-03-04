DR Reiterates Diplomatic Support for Peace in Haiti

The leaders of the governments of Haiti and Kenya ratified ay a security agreement for Nairobi to deploy about a thousand policemen in the Caribbean country.

On Sunday, the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that its country maintains its position of supporting peace and order in neighboring Haiti through diplomatic channels.

In a televised interview, Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez said that the portfolio defends the position expressed by President Luis Abinader, that the Dominican Republic supports and promotes that an international force "come to the aid of Haiti to solve the existing chaos in that nation."

At the same time, he said, "the caveat is made that Dominican collaboration will only be from the diplomatic point of view, never from the military force."

Alvarez pointed out in the "55 minutes" program that "the Dominican collaboration comes through trade and binational markets." He indicated that, given the precarious situation in Haiti, "we have supplied fuel to some hospitals and international embassies, in view of the shortage that occurred."

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores (MIREX) de República Dominicana ha reiterado su compromiso de apoyar la pacificación y el orden en Haití a través de medios diplomáticos, según declaraciones del canciller Roberto Álvarez.https://t.co/c8eRkgqQm5 — Diario del Pais (@DiarioDelPaisRD) March 1, 2024

The tweet reads, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) of the Dominican Republic has reiterated its commitment to support pacification and order in Haiti through diplomatic means, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez."

Regarding the agreement signed this Friday by Haiti and Kenya, Alvarez said that it represents a step forward for the possibility of the deployment of forces in Port-au-Prince to materialize in the coming months.

The national security agreement signed in Nairobi hopes to satisfy the objections of the African country's High Court, which last January 26 concluded that the plan to send agents to Haiti to lead a UN-approved mission was "unconstitutional" due to the absence of a "reciprocal agreement" with the host government.

The Dominican Foreign Minister also referred to the importance of the Haitian issue being part of the agenda of the Caribbean Community, for which Santo Domingo presented this week its request to join this organization, in order to represent national interests before the countries of the region.