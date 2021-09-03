Scientific Experts from Portugal and Cuba Exchange Experiences

The president of Portugal's Champalimaud Foundation for Scientific Research, Leonor Beleza, met Friday in Lisbon with Dr. Tania Crombet, director of Cuba's Center for Molecular Immunology.

During the meeting, Crombet explained the progress of Cuban science in research on the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the development of national vaccines and their mass production.

Those two institutions found common ground for collaboration on issues related to the fight against cancer and other autoimmune and neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's disease.

A Diretora de Investigação Clínica do Centro de Imunologia Molecular de Cuba, Tania Crombet Ramos, visitou, dia 2 de setembro, o @irj_pt, com vista ao reforço das ligações científicas entre Portugal e Cuba.

"The Director of Clinical Research of the Center for Molecular Immunology of Cuba, Tania Crombet Ramos, visited on September 2, the @irj_en, looking to strenghten scientific links between Portugal and Cuba."

The Champalimaud Foundation, headquartered in Lisbon, conducts ad hoc research in the field of biomedicine and its priority is to boost discoveries that benefit people, as well as to sponsor new patterns of knowledge.

It is also active in the fields of neuroscience and cancer, through research programs and the provision of various clinical services.