Scientific Experts from Portugal and Cuba Exchange Experiences

    Cuban and Portuguese scientists met Friday to exchange visions of collaboration between the two nations in the biomedical field. | Photo: Twitter/@irj_pt

Published 3 September 2021 (1 hours 31 minutes ago)
The president of Portugal's Champalimaud Foundation for Scientific Research, Leonor Beleza, met Friday in Lisbon with Dr. Tania Crombet, director of Cuba's Center for Molecular Immunology.

During the meeting, Crombet explained the progress of Cuban science in research on the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the development of national vaccines and their mass production.

Those two institutions found common ground for collaboration on issues related to the fight against cancer and other autoimmune and neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's disease.

The Champalimaud Foundation, headquartered in Lisbon, conducts ad hoc research in the field of biomedicine and its priority is to boost discoveries that benefit people, as well as to sponsor new patterns of knowledge.

It is also active in the fields of neuroscience and cancer, through research programs and the provision of various clinical services.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les
