Cuba: Daily Cases of COVID-19 Decrease, Death Toll Remains High

The Caribbean nation totals 665,672 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 since March 11 last year, and 5,464 deaths for a fatality rate of 0.82 percent.

With 6,208 new cases confirmed today with Covid-19, Cuba maintains the drop in the tally of new daily cases for the sixth consecutive day, but maintains a high number of deaths with 87. “Although numbers keep a trend not exceeding 6,500 per day, the country still has an epidemiological situation, not allowing to be overconfident”, warned national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán.

He also highlighted that yesterday they analyzed the highest number of samples to detect the coronavirus (57,137), totaling 8,042 254 since March 2020.

With the numbers of these last six days, the impact rate in Cuba discreetly decreases to 1,073 per 100,000 inhabitants, but six provinces still maintain a complex scenario: Cienfuegos, Pinar del Río, Mayabeque, Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila and Artemisa, the expert specified at the television press conference.

The Caribbean nation totals 665,672 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 since March 11 last year, and 5,464 deaths for a fatality rate of 0.82 percent.

#CUBA: On Tuesday, Cuba’s Ministry of Health (MINSAP) announced that 92.6 percent of the population over two years of age will have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines by next month. pic.twitter.com/JRB7NVXlXe — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) September 1, 2021

The drop in the number of cases, Durán said, is related, among other factors, to the positive balance between medical discharges and the infected, since in the last hours 7,885 patients left hospital institutions after being negative to the virus.

This way, the country reaches 627,242 persons recovered from Covid-19.

The National Director of Epidemiology emphasized the need to increase care for pediatric patients, which although this day the number decreased to 1,397, two children are in intensive care, critical, and one in serious condition.

During the last 15 days, 25,348 infants were reported as infected, for an average of 1,690 each day.