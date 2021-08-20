China to Send Oxygen Concentrators to Fight COVID-19 in Cuba

Currently, medical oxygen coverage is limited in Cuban health centers due to a recent breakdown in this country’s main production plant.

On Thursday, the Chinese Government announced that it would donate 150 oxygen concentrators to Cuba to increase this Caribbean nation's response capacity to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The new donation shows the bonds of friendship and brotherhood that exist between our governments and peoples. Thank you, China," Cuba's Foreign Trade Vice Minister Deborah Rivas said, adding that the oxygen concentrators will arrive in her country in the coming weeks.

Currently, medical oxygen coverage is limited in Cuban health centers due to a recent breakdown in this country’s main production plant. “The breakage of a piece has rendered the plant inoperative. We are working to expedite its repair,” Health Ministry Jose Portal explained.

Nevertheless, the Cuban authorities have resorted to alternative actions to mitigate the impact of the breakage on the availability of medical oxygen. For instance, a work team was created to monitor 24 hours a day the exceptional situation and coordinate the increase of the productive capacity of other liquid oxygen plants.

#China says it is high time that the #USA let go of the unilateral sanctions imposed on #Cuba. It is inhumane esp during the #Covid 19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/yxz5bVVcqD — MA Hui 马 辉 (@MahuiChina) August 19, 2021