China to Send Oxygen Concentrators to Fight COVID-19 in Cuba

On Thursday, the Chinese Government announced that it would donate 150 oxygen concentrators to Cuba to increase this Caribbean nation's response capacity to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The new donation shows the bonds of friendship and brotherhood that exist between our governments and peoples. Thank you, China," Cuba's Foreign Trade Vice Minister Deborah Rivas said, adding that the oxygen concentrators will arrive in her country in the coming weeks.
Currently, medical oxygen coverage is limited in Cuban health centers due to a recent breakdown in this country’s main production plant. “The breakage of a piece has rendered the plant inoperative. We are working to expedite its repair,” Health Ministry Jose Portal explained.
Nevertheless, the Cuban authorities have resorted to alternative actions to mitigate the impact of the breakage on the availability of medical oxygen. For instance, a work team was created to monitor 24 hours a day the exceptional situation and coordinate the increase of the productive capacity of other liquid oxygen plants.
Portal stressed that the Industry Ministry's small oxygen plants are already "to the maximum of their productive capacity," and that the Armed Forces have made theirs available to develop this health product.
As part of its strategy, this Caribbean nation has also increased the import of the product and oxygen concentrators, which are equipment that manages to produce it at low volume 24 hours a day, and can be used in up to three patients at the same time.
"We are placing the concentrators in the health institutions most needed for the patients' care," Portal stated and thanked the efforts that health-related international cooperation and professionals provided to Cuba amid this situation.