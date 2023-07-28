Saudi Arabia Slams Israeli Incursion Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir.

The Saudi Foreign Affairs Ministry denounced the Israeli "systematic practices" as "a flagrant infringement of all international norms and covenants" that provoke the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

The ministry held Israel "fully accountable for the repercussions of such continued violations," while reiterating its call on the international community to shoulder its responsibility to end the Israeli escalation, provide necessary protection for civilians, and exert all efforts to end the conflict.

Ben-Gvir and the settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem earlier on Thursday to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av, a day of mourning and repentance for Jews to reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples.

On Thursday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs "reaffirmed the UAE's firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there."

It urged Israel to "halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region," while affirming the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.

The UAE also underscored the need to support all efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.