Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in West Bank

On Thursday, Israeli troops shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank.

The deceased young man was identified by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) as Fares Abu Samra, who was transferred in critical condition to a hospital after being shot in the head.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the incident took place during an Israeli military raid, which led to clashes with youths during which soldiers opened fire.

According to the Israeli Army, its soldiers were carrying out "anti-terrorist activities" in Qalquilia, where the population reacted by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the occupation forces.

"The slaughter of children from the air in Jenin was not self-defence."



Irish MEP Clare Daley calls out the EU's silence on Palestine and discredits the notion that Israel was acting in self-defence. pic.twitter.com/bSHkg5CpZq — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) July 25, 2023

The Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry described the event as "a crime against humanity" and as "an expression of the level of moral decline in the Israeli Army."

The violence was the latest in the surging tensions between Israelis and the Palestinians. Since January, over 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.

On Tuesday, three Palestinians were also killed by Israeli occupation forces during clashes in the city of Nablus, a stronghold of Palestinian militias in the northern West Bank.

