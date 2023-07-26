Venezuela and Palestine Strengthen Bilateral Relations

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan authorities received the head of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, with the aim of strengthening bilateral, diplomatic and commercial relations between both nations.

Media reported that Fattouh held working meetings with Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

"It is a pleasure to receive the president of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, on his official visit to our country to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our peoples," the diplomat Gil tweeted.

"Venezuela will always raise its voice for the liberation of Palestine!", he added.

Nelson Mandela worked all his life to free his people from Apartheid +Western Imperialism - He remained on #US Terrorist List up till 5 years before he died. Today the people of #Palestine struggle against Apartheid State of #Israel who are still backed by Western Imperialism.... https://t.co/U1C64QqqWi — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) July 18, 2023

On Monday, the Palestinian representative also held an interview with Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

On April 27, 2009, then Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez recognized the State of Palestine and established diplomatic relations with its authorities. Venezuela thus became the first country in the American continent to recognize the sovereignty of the Palestinian people.

Venezuela and Palestine maintain a series of bilateral agreements in force regarding health, telecommunications, education and culture.