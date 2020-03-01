Sanders Raised $46.5m in February, Warren $29m, Biden $18m

Despite Joe Biden's win in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders is leading the delegate count ahead of Super Tuesday with 48, followed by Biden with 34.

Democratic United States presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised US$46.5 million in February, his campaign confirmed Sunday and will launch new television ad buys in nine states with primaries later this month after this week’s Super Tuesday contests.

The announcement came the day after former Vice President Joe Biden scored an important victory over Sanders in South Carolina, who came in second. That was the fourth nominating contest in the state-by-state Democratic race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Despite Biden's win in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders is leading the delegate count ahead of Super Tuesday with 48, followed by Biden with 34.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign reported raising US$5 million on the day of the South Carolina primary. His February haul was US$18 million, spokesman Michael Gwin said.

Rival Elizabeth Warren, who struggled to a fifth-place finish in South Carolina, raised more than US$29 million in February, her campaign manager Roger Lau said in a memo to supporters on Sunday. That figure, which was driven by a pair of strong debate performances last month, is more than Warren’s previous total for any quarter.

The fundraising haul for Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, came from more than 2.2 million donations and surpassed what any Democratic candidate had raised in any full three-month quarter last year.

Looking to reclaim momentum after the South Carolina result, the Sanders campaign said he had raised US$4.5 million on Saturday alone - the best fundraising day since he launched his campaign.

“It is not only the amount of money that we raised, and that is a phenomenal amount, it’s how we raised it,” Sanders said in an interview Sunday with CBS in which he criticized Biden for taking money from billionaires. “This is a campaign of working people and by working people.”

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York, is self-funding his campaign and has spent a half-billion dollars to compete in the nominating contests beginning in March; yet underperforming in most polls.