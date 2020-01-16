'Fueling Warren-Sanders Discord Will Serve Trump': Ilhan Omar

"Pitting progressives against each other weeks before the Iowa caucus hurts ALL of us," Omar suggested on Twitter.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar urged Wednesday supporters of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to resist fighting online after they appeared resolved to escalate a disagreement between the two 2020 Democratic presidential candidates over a private meeting they had last before the beginning of their campaigns.

As the party's primary votes are approaching, Omar said the spat between both sides will benefit neither of them but strengthen the current president as well as the corporate structures which the two candidates are hoping to defeat.

"Pitting progressives against each other weeks before the Iowa caucus hurts ALL of us," Omar suggested on Twitter. The Democratic National Convention, in which delegates of the Democratic Party will choose the party's nominees for president and vice president in the general election, will be held from July 13 -16.

Omar's comments followed Tuesday's Democratic primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa, where the two senators openly sparred for the first time when asked about Warren's claim that Sanders told her in a private conversation in 2018, that a woman could not win the 2020 presidential election.

Pitting progressives against each other weeks before the Iowa Caucus hurts ALL of us. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 15, 2020

Sanders has denied he made the comment, accused Warren's team of "lying" and said that he only told his colleague "that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist, and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could."

Warren maintained her claim and apparently refused to shake Sanders’s hand at the end of the debate. Before it, she said that she wanted to focus on the two senators' "past work together" and "shared goals."

Yet on Wednesday, the hashtags #WarrenIsASnake and #NeverWarren were trending, with some prominent progressives positing that fraudulent "bot" accounts were amplifying the slogans.

The hashtags would only give Trump "an arsenal of attacks to use against us," Omar said on Twitter, calling on progressives to "stay focused on the task ahead: defeating Donald Trump in November and fighting for the America we deserve."