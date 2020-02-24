Bloomberg To Unleash Massive Media Attack Against Sanders

Bloomberg's campaign, which has already spent over US$500 million on media ad buys, have been discussing how they will use the billionaire plutocrat's ​​​​​​​ resources against Sanders.​​​​​​​

Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign plans to unleash a massive media operation against presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after the Vermont senator's resounding victory in Nevada, according to CNBC, which broke the story Monday.

Bloomberg's campaign, which has already spent over US$500 million on media ad buys, have been discussing how they will use the billionaire plutocrat's ​​​​​​​ resources against Sanders.

"The Bloomberg machine turns its billions onto Sanders in a first test of what the general election will look like," tweeted The Hill's Sagaar Enjeti.

According to direct sources who requested anonymity, they plan "multiple attacks," including publishing opposition investigations on Sanders, in addition to launching digital attack ads focused on Sanders' records as congressman and senator.

On Monday, Bloomberg's campaign tried to portray Sanders as a former ally of the National Rifle Association.

This comes after Sanders, now seen as the Democratic front-runner, has taken aim at Bloomberg for his public support as mayor of New York City of a policing policy known as stop-and-frisk that often targeted black and Latino people in the city.

The NRA paved the road to Washington for Bernie Sanders.



He spent the next three decades making sure they got a return on their investment.



We deserve a president who is not beholden to the gun lobby.#NotMeNRA pic.twitter.com/HLYZe4J5PM — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020

Many more ads aimed at tarnishing the image of the Vermont legislator are expected in the coming weeks. Bloomberg's technology company, Hawkfish, has been responsible for developing the campaign's digital ads.

Bloomberg's campaign is sounding the alarm about Sanders, a self-styled democratic socialist, ahead of Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states hold their primaries.

Sanders has moved ahead in state and national polls, while Bloomberg's momentum has stalled somewhat after a poor review of the results in last week's debate.​​​​​​​ Bloomberg has yet to participate in the primaries and has invested most of his campaign efforts in capturing the rich delegates from the Super Tuesday states, including the top prizes, Texas and California.

The campaign has previously acknowledged that Sanders is the biggest threat to face the Democratic nomination.