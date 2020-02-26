Sanders Could Beat Trump in the Race for U.S. Presidency

The growing force behind Sanders has given him more credibility among Democratic voters, according to the latest research reports.

A growing number of Democratic voters see Senator Bernie Sanders as the best chance to prevent President Donald Trump's re-election in November, even though the rest of the party's candidates claim that is impossible.

The growing force of the self-described Socialist Democrat in the race for president, which includes a close victory in Iowa, a narrow victory in New Hampshire and a decisive victory in Nevada, has given him more credibility among Democratic voters, according to research.

A poll carried by Reuters news agency and the global leader in market research, Ipsos, about 26% of Democrats and independents surveyed February 17th - 25th said they believed Sanders is the strongest Democrat in a face-to-face race with Trump.

Also, 20% of respondents chose billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg and 17% named former Vice President Joe Biden.

That was a big change from the previous month when 27% of respondents gave Biden the lead, and only 17% thought Sanders could beat Trump.

Medicare for All means businesses will not have to worry about how to provide health care for their employees.



Workers will not be trapped in jobs to keep decent insurance. Instead, they will be able to pursue the work they love, which could be an enormous boon for the economy. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 24, 2020

Next Saturday, during the South Carolina primary, Sanders will have the first litmus test. Then the United States will see the politician's appeal among African-American voters, who represent about 60% of the Democratic electorate in that state.



Three days later, 14 states will vote on Super Tuesday, in which Bernie Sanders could get an unquestionable advantage if he gets the most votes among the available delegates.



During the recent Democratic debates, his rivals agreed that Sanders will not be a strong candidate, as he is promising Medicare for everyone, a measure that would replace private health insurance and be an electoral catastrophe.



If this senator gets the top of the Democratic list, the party will lose the White House and control of Congress, agreed candidates during the recent debate in South Carolina.

However, "to win the presidency you need passion. And what Bernie has shown so far is that he's got a lot of passion in his campaign." Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told MSNBC news media on Tuesday.​​​​​​​