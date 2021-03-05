Salvadoreans Protest Against El Mozote Massacre Impunity

In December 1981, the Salvadorean Army killed nearly 1,000 people in the largest massacre in recent Latin American history.

El Salvador's human rights defenders, survivors, and relatives of victims of the El Mozote massacre on Thursday protested in front of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (ICHR) headquarters to demand justice for the crime.

"Thirty-nine years have passed and there is still no justice for the victims. The government continues to hinder the investigation," said Oscar Claros, whose sister was one of the 1,000 people killed by the Army in the El Mozote in 1981.

The protest coincided with a virtual hearing convened by the ICHR to analyze the judicial process failure and the systematic blocking of military archives that would shed light on the events.

In this hearing, the victim's relative lawyer Camila Ormar denounced that the Armed Forces and President Nayib Bukele's administration continue to prevent the judge in charge of the case, Jorge Guzman, to investigate those files.

Survivors and relatives of victims of El Salvador's December 1981 El Mozote massacre are fighting for a trial in one of the most heinous crimes of the U.S. government in Latin America. Over 1000 civilians were executed by the US-backed army.https://t.co/XLhatKenJK — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 12, 2020