Over 3,000 Observers To Monitor Elections in El Salvador

The Organization of American States and the European Union are sending their observers to this Central American country.

El Salvador's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) informed that over 3,000 observers will monitor the subnational and parliamentary elections to take place on February 28.

These observers will come from institutions such as the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE), and the World Association of Electoral Bodies (A-WEB).

As of Thursday, the TSE had accredited 2,263 out of 2,572 requests from national petitioners to observe the elections in 14 departments.

It also informed that 5.3 million Salvadorans are eligible to cast their vote in 1,595 voting stations nationwide.

Women between 40 and 59 years of age represent the highest number of voters. Around 56 percent of the electoral roll is concentrated on such localities as San Salvador, La Libertad, Santa Ana, and San Miguel.

The TSE also prepared consultation centers in 262 mayor's offices so citizens can consult the candidacies for the Central American Parliament, the Legislative Assembly, and municipal councils.

In previous weeks, political tensions grew high after the killing of sympathizers of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN).