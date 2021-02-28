El Salvador: Over 5.4 Million Citizens To Vote this Sunday

The elections will decide the new members of the Legislative Assembly, mayor offices, and the Central American Parliament.

El Salvador's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Sunday called on Salvadorans to cast their vote at the 8,451 polling stations set up nationwide.

Over 5.4 million Salvadorans are called to elect the 84 members of the Legislative Assembly, 262 mayors, and 20 deputies for the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).

Elected officials will take office on May 1 for a three-year term. A total of 17,074 candidatures were presented.

"The expectations point to a massive turnout, and we are duly prepared for this in the logic that Salvadorans' political maturity will move the voters to vote for the political option of their preference," TSE President Dora Martinez said.

#ElFaroElections | Today voters will choose not only the deputies of the new Legislative Assembly, but also the mayors of each of the 262 municipalities. Polling shows Bukele's party, Nuevas Ideas, will likely dominate both legislative & municipal elections.

The voting centers will apply COVID-19 biosecurity measures, including the delivery of kits containing face masks, sanitizing towels, and alcohol gel sprays.

Polling stations will be open until 5.00 p.m; however, some of them started the operations at least 15 minutes late while people had to wait for more than half an hour in others.

In previous days, TSE officials indicated that preliminary results would be announced at midnight on Sunday.