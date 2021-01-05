El Salvador: Classes To Resume in February If COVID-19 Allows

The classes will be semi-presential and will be transmitted by different platforms, including radio and television broadcasts.

El Salvador's Education Minister Carla Hanania Monday announced that classes will resume on a semi-presential basis around the first half of February.

She explained that it is mandatory that parents register their children so they can have access to educational platforms, which include broadcast on radio, television, school guides, and Google Classroom.

The registration process will begin on January 11 and the return of teachers to school facilities is scheduled for January 7. So far, there are over 4,000 public schools and 600 private schools that communicated their opening in accordance with COVID-19 preventive protocols.

Hanania also informed that the return of students to the classroom is subject to the indication by the Health Ministry and the compliance with health activities.

Teachers who are over 60 years old or suffer from a chronic illness will work from home.

Evolution of number of cases for El Salvador, with a total confirmed of 47,087 pic.twitter.com/MySWKAcwwF — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) January 5, 2021

Teachers Union Secretary Paz Zetino noted that the union has proposed an increase in the budget in order to cover the necessary inputs and conduct infrastructure projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, the Association of Private Schools (Acpes)reported that 80 percent of students attended and participated in the educational process in several modalities, while academic programs' coverage achieved 75 percent of the subjects.

Health authorities have reported 47,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,373 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.