Russia's Belgorod Suffers New Drone Attack

On Monday, Belgorod Governor Viacheslav Gladkov denounced a new drone attack against this Russian territory, which was already attacked by Ukrainian saboteurs earlier in the week.

"The night was restless. There were a large number of drone attacks. The anti-aircraft defense dealt with most of them," Gladkov said, adding that the attack caused no casualties but caused damage to cars, some houses and administrative buildings.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry denounced that a detachment of over 70 Ukrainian saboteurs supported by armored vehicles launched an armed raid against Belgorod.

This sabotage operation was recognized by two organizations fighting on the Ukrainian side: the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom for Russia Legion.



The White House said that "Washington is studying reports of the use of US equipment in the attack of Ukrainian militants on the Belgorod region."



According to the Russian outlet Kommersant, two Russian soldiers were killed and four others wounded during the attack on the Belgorod-22 military garrison, where three shells fell.

The sabotage group also destroyed the Graivoron district administration building. On Tuesday, however, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that all the saboteurs were wiped out.

"The nationalist armed groups were surrounded and eliminated. Over 70 terrorists have been killed," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the artillery also destroyed four armored vehicles and five pickup trucks.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned Ukraine that his troops will respond "quickly and extremely harshly" to future incursions in the Belgorod region.