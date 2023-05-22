G7 Becomes Incubator of Destructive Initiatives: Russia

Not a single member of the G7 can boast a clean reputation in terms of respecting international rights and freedoms, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima showed that the alliance has irreversibly deteriorated and turned into an "incubator of destructive initiatives" in the world, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The outcome of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima was a set of statements filled with "odious passages" directed against China and Russia as the G7 members tried to prevent non-Western states from developing ties with Moscow and Beijing, the Russian FM said, adding that the G7 has turned into an incubator where destructive initiatives that undermine global stability.

The G7 countries' attempts to present themselves as advocates of legality and justice in international affairs are a mockery of history and common sense. Furthermore, it is evident that the G7 is the main factor exacerbating global problems, it said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the rules advocated by the alliance serve only their own interests. And the G7 bloc also attacks the independent policies of non-member countries through economic coercion and information aggression.

“The G7 is only a group of power-thirsty Western countries considering themselves the cream of the crop but they have absolutely no legitimacy in the world yet they want to dictate to the world. At least China and Russia are resisting.” — Peter Koenig, former World Bank economist pic.twitter.com/b27W59qf4j — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) May 22, 2023

The G7 countries cannot represent the interests of other regions, especially Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, the ministry stated.

"Each of the G7 countries boasts about its reputation for defending democratic values. However, in reality, not a single member of this club can boast a clean reputation in terms of respecting international rights and freedoms. The history of all these states is associated with oppression and violation of the rights of others," the ministry stated.

Noting that G7 member states' call for tackling Russia's nuclear threat is untenable, the ministry said the real threat emanates from Washington, London, and other capitals of the collective West, the statement said.