Russia Responds to US Sanctions Announced at the G7 Summit

On Friday, the Kremlin responded to new U.S. sanctions by banning 500 U.S. citizens from entering Russian territory. Among them is former President Barack Obama.

This ban will apply to senior officials, congressmen and senators elected in November 2022, members of U.S. security agencies, and CEOs of military industry companies supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The Kremlin response also cover experts, analysts, and journalists that have participated in spreading false news about Russia. James Kimmel or Stephen Colbert are among them.

"Washington should have understood long ago that not a single hostile attack against Russia will go without a harsh response," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Moscow will apply the "reciprocity principle" in case of discriminatory acts against its nationals.

Iran-Russia relations are blooming at all levels, since neither side is concerned about US or EU sanctions. This close cooperation has also created an incentive for other sanctioned as well as non-sanctioned countries to decrease their reliance on anything controlled by the US. pic.twitter.com/3H4daHqyiy — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) May 18, 2023

During the G7 meeting that takes place in Hirosima on Friday, the United States announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions that affects some 300 institutions, people, ships, and planes with which the Kremlin maintains relations.

According to the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the sanctions are focused on the energy, defense, mining, and technology sectors. More specifically, the U.S. sanctions seek to reduce Russian energy production capacity.

Among the companies affected by Washington is the airline 224th Flight Unit State Airlines, which the U.S. accuses of having transported Wagner members and equipment.