Russia To Resume Regular Flights To Cuba

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters Friday that as of July 1 Russia will resume regular flights with Cuba.

"By order of the president, as of July 1, regular aviation service with Cuba will be resumed. The corresponding directive was sent to Aeroflot," the deputy prime minister said.

Chernyshenko also said that "Cuba is Russia's key partner in Central America, and it is absolutely logical for economic relations to expand in all spheres."

Currently, only tourist charter flights are conducted between the two countries, said Russian Tourism Industry Union Vice President Dmitry Gorin.

Gorin said that the measure of the capacity of regular flights will allow "to stabilize the cost of air tickets," while benefiting "Cuban citizens who previously actively used this transport on trips to Russia, it is necessary for students studying in Russia, as well as for business contacts."

��| En el marco del Foro Empresarial #Cuba - #Rusia, el presidente @DiazCanelB sostuvo un encuentro con Dimitri Chernishenko, vicepresidente del Gobierno de la Federación de Rusia, en el que destacaron el nuevo momento que viven las relaciones entre ambos países. pic.twitter.com/mf32xsFlh6 — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) May 19, 2023

Within the framework of the Cuba-Russia Business Economic Forum, the president Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting with Dimitri Chernishenko, vice president of the Government of the Russian Federation, in which they highlighted the new moment in relations between the two countries.

The flights will be carried out by Rossiya Airlines, which is part of the Aeroflot group, said the general director and head of the airline's board of directors Sergei Alexandrovsky.

According to Alexandrovsky, there will be direct, 13-hour flights. He detailed that there will be two flights a week, with a possibility of increase.

The news comes within the framework of the Cuba-Russia Business Economic Forum held in Havana. The two countries have confirmed agreements for the credit sphere, supplies of wheat, oil and its derivatives, among others.