Russia Eliminates Saboteurs in Belgorod Region

A Ukrainian Armed Forces "sabotage and reconnaissance group" broke into the Belgorod region on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have liquidated all the saboteurs who attacked the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, on Monday.

"Nationalist armed groups were surrounded and eliminated. More than 70 Ukrainian terrorists have been liquidated," Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

Drones were shot down by the air defense system over Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladko said on Tuesday.

There are no victims and the consequences on the ground are being clarified, he said, without disclosing if the drones were launched by Ukraine.

#Russia Pendant que l'opération antiterroriste menée par l'Armée Russe se poursuit en région de #Belgorod, les autorités Russes sécurisent les lieux et les civils.

En ce moment l'Armée Russe conduit une violente dénazification à #Kozinka #Glotovo.

Certains ont déjà fui en���� pic.twitter.com/lZBrheUX0t — Militant.André.D (@Circonscripti18) May 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "While the anti-terrorist operation led by the Russian Army in the Belgorod region continues, the Russian authorities secure the locations and civilians. Right now, the Russian Army is carrying out a violent denazification in Kozinka Glotovo. Some have already fled to Ukraine."

The Grayvoron district and the Borisov district of the Belgorod region suffered drone attacks, which caused damage to several private residential buildings. The Belgorod region, located next to Ukraine's Kharkov region, has recently been a center of hostilities.

A Ukrainian "sabotage and reconnaissance group" broke into the Belgorod region on Monday. But Kiev said that two Russian paramilitary groups were behind the operation in the region.

The Belgorod region has been under a counter-terrorist operation regime since Monday, which provides for special measures and temporary restrictions to ensure security.