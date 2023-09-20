    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Russian President to Visit China

  • Russia's President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit China in October. Sep. 20, 2023.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit China in October. Sep. 20, 2023. | Photo: X/@TDD_HQ

Published 20 September 2023 (3 hours 50 minutes ago)
Opinion

Preparations were underway for Putin’s visit to China and its dates would be announced in due course, according to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Wednesday that he has accepted the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China next month for the Belt and Road Forum.

RELATED:
Lavrov at UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

Speaking at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Putin said he "was certainly pleased to accept the Chinese president’s invitation to visit China in October as part of an event promoting the [Chinese] president’s idea of One Belt, One Road, which has turned into an international brand." 

On the occasion, the Russian president noted that Xi’s vision is fully in line with the interests of both nations, as it "integrates our ideas about the creation of a greater Eurasian space."

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that preparations were underway for Putin’s visit to China and its dates would be announced in due course.

According to the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, who confirmed the visit on Tuesday, Moscow was looking forward to substantial bilateral talks between Putin and Xi in Beijing during the Belt and Road Forum. 

The event will be attended by representatives from 90 countries. Over 150 countries and international organizations have already joined the Belt and Road Initiative. 

It is a concept proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013 aimed at fostering infrastructure development and investment in Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and elsewhere. 

Tags

Russia China Bilateral Relations

People

Vladimir Putin

RT
TASS
by teleSUR/ GSD
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.