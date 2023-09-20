Russian President to Visit China

Preparations were underway for Putin’s visit to China and its dates would be announced in due course, according to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Wednesday that he has accepted the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China next month for the Belt and Road Forum.

Speaking at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Putin said he "was certainly pleased to accept the Chinese president’s invitation to visit China in October as part of an event promoting the [Chinese] president’s idea of One Belt, One Road, which has turned into an international brand."

On the occasion, the Russian president noted that Xi’s vision is fully in line with the interests of both nations, as it "integrates our ideas about the creation of a greater Eurasian space."

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that preparations were underway for Putin’s visit to China and its dates would be announced in due course.

During the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to St. Petersburg, Putin recalled this year's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that facilitated the further development of Russia-China cooperation. Putin is expected to visit China to meet Xi next month pic.twitter.com/jm0yNFbrnF — RT (@RT_com) September 20, 2023

According to the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, who confirmed the visit on Tuesday, Moscow was looking forward to substantial bilateral talks between Putin and Xi in Beijing during the Belt and Road Forum.

The event will be attended by representatives from 90 countries. Over 150 countries and international organizations have already joined the Belt and Road Initiative.

It is a concept proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013 aimed at fostering infrastructure development and investment in Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and elsewhere.