Mexico To Rejoin the G77+China

The Mexican nation seeks to shape "a new world" and promote South-South cooperation.

On Saturday, the countries taking part in the Group of 77+China Summit unanimously approved Mexico's full reintegration into this intergovernmental institution.

The Cuban government announced this decision in the final hours of the summit, which has been taking place in Havana since Friday, after all its members unanimously subscribed to a separate declaration from the concluding text.

Mexico, a founding member of the G77+China, had withdrawn from the group in 1994, following its accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In her speech at the Friday meeting, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Barcena announced her country's interest in rejoining the discussions and projects of the G77+China.

Mexico's goal is to contribute to "shaping a new world," promoting South-South cooperation to address challenges such as climate change, and fight economic and social asymmetries in the world.

She also emphasized that mechanisms like the G77+China play a fundamental role in "finding sources of development rather than war" and called for expanding international collaboration in scientific exchange and among universities.

The G77+China Summit has brought together Latin American leaders such as Lula da Silva (Brazil), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), and Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela). United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also present at the Havana summit.

Currently, the G77+China is the largest group for dialogue and coordination within the United Nations. It currently comprises 134 members, primarily from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.