China and Russia to Deepen Strategic Security Cooperation

They will also work closely together on the international stage to oppose practices of power bullying.

On Tuesday, China and Russia will work closely on strategic security cooperation, defend true multilateralism, and promote the development of global governance system in a more fair and reasonable direction, said Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

Wang and Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, co-chaired the 18th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on a wide range of issues related to deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries, strengthened coordination and enhanced mutual trust.

"China-Russia relations have withstood the test of the vicissitudes of the international situation and continued to develop healthily and steadily. The connotation of the strategic cooperation between the two countries has been continuously enriched, and the quality of pragmatic cooperation has been continuously improved," said Wang.

He also noted that as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), China and Russia work closely together on the international stage to jointly defend true multilateralism, oppose various practices of power bullying, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more fair direction.

He stressed that the China-Russia strategic security consultation mechanism, as an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries in the new era, reflects the depth of political mutual trust and the breadth of strategic coordination between China and Russia.

"Since the establishment of the mechanism, the two sides have maintained close communication and positive interaction, effectively safeguarded common interests, and contributed wisdom to global strategic stability and the resolution of regional hot issues," Wang said.

"We are willing to work with Russia to fundamentally follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further release the effectiveness of the mechanism, and make greater contribution to safeguarding the national security of the two countries and promoting world peace and stability," he added.

Wang Yi: China is ready to form a multipolar world with Russia



Patrushev said that since the beginning of this year, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, Russia-China relations have developed steadily and practical cooperation has been advanced in an orderly manner.

"Both sides always respect and support each other. Faced with the challenges of rapid changes in the international security situation and frequent conflicts, Russia and China are not subject to external influence and interference, adhere to independence, and strengthen strategic coordination, demonstrating the unique value of comprehensive strategic partnership," said Patrushev.

The two sides agreed to hold China-Russia strategic stability consultation at an appropriate time and strengthen cooperation in law enforcement security, non-proliferation, and global governance of emerging technologies.

China and Russia will also continue to strengthen collaboration under multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS mechanism.