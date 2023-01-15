Russian President Notes Balance of Operation in Ukraine

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, declared that "I hope that our fighters will please us with their results in the operations".

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday described the dynamics of the special military operation in Ukraine as positive while assuring that the plan drawn up by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff is being fulfilled.

The Russian president told the national media that "the dynamics is positive. Everything is developing according to the plan of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff. I hope that our fighters will please us with their results in combat operations more than once".

Similarly, the head of state stressed that "the economic situation is stable, moreover, it is much better than the forecasts, not only those of our opponents but also our own."

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

In this sense, the head of the Kremlin pointed out that the national unemployment rate has been maintained at its historical minimum, meanwhile, he pointed out that the inflation trend is satisfactory when a decrease from 11.9 to 5 percent is foreseen for this year.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday the seizure of control of the town of Soledar while emphasizing that this is key "for the successful continuation of the offensive operations in the direction of Donetsk".

Accordingly, the official spokesman of the military organization, Igor Konashenkov, stressed that this victory of the Russian troops will allow to disrupt the supply routes of the Ukrainian forces in the city of Artyomovsk.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Armed Forces appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as the new commander of the Joint Troop Grouping in Ukraine in accordance with "raising the level of management of the military operation".