The Russian army can now block the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) supply routes in southwestern Artyomovsk city, where some AFU military units remain.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov reported that his country’s army liberated the Soledar city in Donetsk People’s Republic (RPD).

"After hard battles, we managed to free Soledar city, whose control is important for continuing military operations in the RPD," Konashenkov highlighted.

“The feat in Soledar city became possible thanks to concentrated attacks uninterruptedly launched at AFU positions, a strategy that impeded reserve forces redeployment and ordnance supplies,” Konashenkov explained.

On Friday, Russian air defense forces shot down nine projectiles launched by the AFU and neutralized Ukrainian no-manned aerial vehicles in liberated territory nearby Soledar city

"We applaud this great victory and will always remember the heroes who lost their lives to achieve it. However, we urge our soldiers not to stop since there is still a lot of work to fulfill our operation’s objectives,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine to contain the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion towards its borders and the security threats posed by this alliance’s backing to Ukrainian neo-Nazi movements