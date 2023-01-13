Russia Announces Liberation of the Soledar Enclave in Donetsk

Russian troops completed the liberation of the city of Soledar from the Ukrainian units last night, announced today the Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

According to the spokesman, the full control of the town allows to cut off the supply routes of the Ukrainian troops in the southwestern locality of Artyomovsk, after which the remaining units there will be blocked and surrounded.

Konashenkov added his country’s forces seized Soledar thanks to the continuous attacks that aviation, missile troops and artillery carried out against the positions of the enemy Armed Forces.

In the last three days alone, more than 700 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated, and more than 300 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine weapons destroyed near the seized town, the military spokesman reported.

According to Konashenkov, 372 aircraft, 200 helicopters, 2,876 drones, 400 surface-to-air missile systems, and 7,495 tanks and other armored vehicles were destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine.

He added that 982 multiple rocket launchers, 3,820 pieces of field artillery and mortars and 8,277 special military vehicles were also destroyed.