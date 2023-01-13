France Is Absolutely Involved In The Ukrainian Conflict: Russia

The Russian officer recalled that this European country plans to provide the Ukrainian army with the nationally-produced AMX 10-RC war tanks within two months.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova rejected the declaration made by French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna, who alleged that sending military vehicles to Kyiv does not make Paris part of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

“Do not be shy. Recognize it! France is absolutely involved,” Zakharova stated, arguing that this country plans to provide the Ukrainian army with the nationally-produced AMX 10-RC war tanks within two months.

“We viewed as reckless and irresponsible this move, which will provoke further conflict escalation and more deaths,” she stressed, recalling the Ukrainian army used the France-produced Caesar artillery system to attack pro-Russia civilians.

Zakharova insisted that the weapons supplies contrast with the statements made by the French government on the need to maintain a dialogue with Russia and respect its demands for security guarantees.

