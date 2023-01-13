France Is Absolutely Involved In The Ukrainian Conflict: Russia

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova rejected the declaration made by French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna, who alleged that sending military vehicles to Kyiv does not make Paris part of the armed conflict in Ukraine.
“Do not be shy. Recognize it! France is absolutely involved,” Zakharova stated, arguing that this country plans to provide the Ukrainian army with the nationally-produced AMX 10-RC war tanks within two months.
“We viewed as reckless and irresponsible this move, which will provoke further conflict escalation and more deaths,” she stressed, recalling the Ukrainian army used the France-produced Caesar artillery system to attack pro-Russia civilians.
Zakharova insisted that the weapons supplies contrast with the statements made by the French government on the need to maintain a dialogue with Russia and respect its demands for security guarantees.
"In those statements, there is a dichotomy because several news and communication agencies controlled by the French government promote the arm confrontation while calling to defeat Russia," she stated.
Zakharova recalled that the AMX 10-RC, whose delivery to Ukraine was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron, would be the first war vehicles designed in the West to be used by the Ukrainian army.
“We urge the French government to stop taking its people into a desert of misinformation and make clear their true position on this armed conflict,” the Russian officer said.