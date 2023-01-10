    • Live
Russia

Russia’s 2022 Budget Deficit Accounts for 2.3 Pct of GDP: FM

    Russian ruble banknotes are seen with the U.S. dollars in the backdrop on March 2, 2021. | Photo: Xinhua/Shi Hao

Published 10 January 2023
The minister said that total budget revenues amounted to almost 28 trillion rubles.

Russia's budget deficit accounted for 2.3 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Tuesday.

"We increased borrowings on the financial markets, which led to a higher budget deficit at 3.3 trillion rubles (47.4 billion U.S. dollars) or 2.3 percent of the GDP," he said at a government meeting.

The minister added that total budget revenues amounted to almost 28 trillion rubles (402.4 billion U.S. dollars), which was 2.8 trillion rubles (40.2 billion U.S. dollars) more than that was originally planned.

"Despite the geopolitical situation, despite the restrictions and sanctions, we have fulfilled all of the planned tasks," he said.

by teleSUR/MS
