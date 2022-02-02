Operations Are Intensified To Face Drug Traffic in Syria

Operations have been heightened by Syrian security forces in the face of drug trafficking.

In the last two days, the Syrian security forces have impeded several attempts to smuggle drugs on the borders with Lebanon and Jordan.

Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, Ministry of Interior, officially noted that anti-drug troops confiscated hundreds of kilos of hashish and tens of thousands of amphetamine tablets by means of ambushes in Daraa province, which borders Jordan.

The drug smugglers were arrested and will be judged, while others implicated in the offense are now under investigation.

".. the Asad regime bypasses international sanctions with drug trafficking and

��earning Billions

�� to continue war against the Syrian people."



How Syria became a narco statehttps://t.co/7zAYUCQA4B — r.buchli (@rubu481) January 11, 2022

Additionally, a first lieutenant was killed, and another officer was hurt from a raid in premises used by drug traffickers in al-Qadam and Sebeineh districts, south of Damascus.

Syria has become a transit country in which drugs are not only produced but also consumed, warned Syrian authorities, who reject Western Governments' accusations on Syria's support to drug trafficking.