US-led Raid in Syria Leaves 6 Children Dead

Six children were killed, and one was seriously injured during an antiterrorism raid in the Syrian village of Atmeh.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State (IS) was killed as a result of a U.S. military raid in Atmeh, a town in the northwest of Syria.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has confirmed the death of six children as a consequence of the heavy violence, and also added that civilian-populated areas were severely damaged.

According to reports by the Associated Press (AP) and Axios the IS leader blew himself up with a suicide vest during the US raid. As a result, he died and also members of his family, including women and children.

The raid was part of an U.S. counterterrorism operation which targeted a house in Atmeh. Multiple helicopters, explosions and machine-gun fire were involved in the operation, according to local residents' statements.

Syrian media has reported the death of 13 people, including six children, and that the number of victims might increase in the coming days as some people are still missing in the rubble remaining from the raid.

However, no civilian casualties have been reported till now by the Biden administration.