Russian Gas Supply to Türkiye To Be Paid 25% In Rubles

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
25 percent of Russian gas supplies to Türkiye will be paid for in rubles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
At a meeting with his Türkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said, "Our agreement on Russian natural gas deliveries to Türkiye should come into force in the near future, with 25 percent of the payment for these deliveries in Russian rubles."
The Türkish president attended the 22nd SCO leaders' summit in Uzbekistan as a special guest. Türkiye participated at the presidential level for the first time, being a dialogue partner of the organization since 2012.