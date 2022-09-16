    • Live
News > Russia

Russian Gas Supply to Türkiye To Be Paid 25% In Rubles

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Türkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand. Sep. 16, 2022.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Türkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand. Sep. 16, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@TheTurkPost

Published 16 September 2022 (2 hours 45 minutes ago)
25 percent of Russian gas supplies to Türkiye will be paid for in rubles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

At a meeting with his Türkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said, "Our agreement on Russian natural gas deliveries to Türkiye should come into force in the near future, with 25 percent of the payment for these deliveries in Russian rubles."

The two presidents spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, the capital of Uzbekistan. 

Putin told Erdogan: "We are ready to significantly increase our deliveries to the Türkiye republic in all areas of interest."

The Russian president said that "as far as I understand, the [relevant] issues have been agreed, so I am sure that the work in this regard will proceed in accordance with our agreements."

The Türkish president attended the 22nd SCO leaders' summit in Uzbekistan as a special guest. Türkiye participated at the presidential level for the first time, being a dialogue partner of the organization since 2012. 

