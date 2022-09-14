Bill To Place Russia on US List of State Sponsors of Terrorism

On Wednesday, a bill to designate Russia as a State sponsor of terrorism was introduced by Democratic and Republican U.S. senators.

The move is not supported by U.S. President Joe Biden, with officials in his administration claiming it could be an obstacle to delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, sponsors of the bill, have been advocating for it for months. There is no date for voting, as it is uncertain whether the measure will come up for a vote.

According to Blumenthal, Russia's military operation in Ukraine makes the measure "more pressing now than ever before." Graham, for his part, said the measure would allow Russia to be sued in U.S. courts for its actions in Ukraine and tighten sanctions.

President Joe Biden has said it is not in his plans to designate Russia in such a way. Officials in his administration see it as an ineffective means of holding Russia accountable that could stand in the way of delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to a provision in the bill, the U.S. president could remove the designation upon certification to Congress that Russia is no longer supporting acts of international terrorism.

Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria are now on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. Russia has warned that diplomatic ties between the two countries would be severely damaged should Russia be included on such a list.