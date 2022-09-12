Russia Says US Supplies Ukraine With Targets Over ZNPP

Weapons supplied by NATO are used to attack the plant, and targets are provided to Ukrainian forces by the U.S.

The U.S. provides Ukraine with crucial information on the location of critical facilities at the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant, which Ukrainian forces use for shelling the area, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Monday.

On the occasion of a meeting on national security issues, Patrushev said that weapons supplied by NATO are used to attack the plant, and targets are provided to Ukrainian forces by the U.S.

In this regard, the Russian official warned of the risk of a nuclear catastrophe never seen before. On Kiev's continued shelling, Patrushev said, "The consequences of these provocations could be very catastrophic not only for the majority of the population of Ukraine and Russia but also for Europe."



So far in September, Ukrainian forces have carried out a total of 26 separate attacks on the ZNPP and nearby Energodar city, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Le secrétaire du Conseil de sécurité de Russie, Nikolai Patrushev, a déclaré que les pays de l'OTAN fournissent à l'Ukraine des armes lourdes pour tirer sur la centrale nucléaire de Zaporozhye, et que les coordonnées des nœuds critiques de la station proviennent de Washington. pic.twitter.com/OTaKUxuZj3 — �� ��A__SAMEDI�� (@_samedi_) September 12, 2022

Russian forces have been in control of the ZNPP, the largest in Europe, since March. In recent weeks, the plant has been the target of multiple missile and artillery attacks, for which Russia says Ukraine is responsible.

Kiev, for its part, claims that Moscow uses the plant as a military base and shells it in order to damage Ukraine's image.

The plant was visited in early September by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agency has urged an immediate end to all attacks on the facility.



