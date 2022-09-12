'United Russia' Party Sweeps Subnational Elections

The Central Electoral Commission confirmed that 30,668 subnational authorities representing 16 parties had been elected.

President Vladimir Putin's “United Russia” Party swept the subnational elections that took place over the weekend in that Euro-Asian country.

Russian authorities called on citizens to elect 14 governors, regional lawmakers, and city councilors. According to official data, the ruling party and its allies managed to win with a turnout that exceeded 80 percent of registered voters.

Security Council Vice President Dimitri Medvedev commented that the people ratified their support for the United Russia's program.

He said the results are also a sign of support for Putin's domestic and foreign policies, which are marked by the Ukrainian conflict and the Western sanctions against Russia.

A demonstration of the citizen acceptance of the ruling party, for example, can be seen in the Penza region, where United Russia obtained 74.91 percent of the votes, followed by the Communist Party, which reached 8.53 percent of the polls.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov stressed that the elections were held "without infractions capable of influencing" their outcome.

