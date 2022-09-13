Russia Works as a Mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Since the 1980s, Armenia and Azerbaijan have had disputes over Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave that is mostly populated by Armenians.

On Tuesday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin acted as a mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan after border clashes between these two countries left at least 49 Armenian soldiers.

This occurred in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh where the two countries fought a six-week war in 2020. The United States and France also asked the parties to moderate their actions to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

Despite these international calls for peace, the situation at various points on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains "very tense", the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

Currently, Russia's Foreign Ministry is working with the parties on a ceasefire agreement that could take effect immediately. Meanwhile, Russian diplomacy urged "the parties to avoid further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint, and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the trilateral declarations of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan."

clashes are currently taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, not in Nagorno-Karabakh. pic.twitter.com/jo0yMuxcqo — World conflicts Monitoring Center (@WorldBreakingN9) September 13, 2022

On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for the activation of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Mutual Assistance signed between his country and Russia, which includes the possibility of getting Russian military assistance.

The warlike skirmishes between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been repeated since then given that they never clearly defined their common border. In the fall of 2020, for example, Azerbaijan defeated Armenia in a 44-day war for control of the enclave.