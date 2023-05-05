Russia to Respond With Concrete Measures to the Drone Attacks

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured that his country will respond with concrete measures to the drone attacks against the Kremlin, which could not have happened without the knowledge of the United States.
"I wouldn't even think of the name or the terms here. This was clearly a hostile act. It's pretty clear that the Kiev terrorists couldn't have committed it without the knowledge of their owners. We will respond not by talking about whether or not this is ‘casus belli,’ but by concrete action," Lavrov said at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
The diplomat also confirmed that Russia will not stop its special military operation in the Donbas since what is at stake are the problems caused by the U.S. and its allies.
"Everyone understands the geopolitical nature of what is happening. Everyone understands that without solving the main geopolitical problem, which is the desire of the West to maintain its hegemony and dictate to everyone its will, it is impossible to solve any crisis, be it in Ukraine or in other parts of the world," he stressed.
Lavrov referred to statements by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made after the drone attacks on the Kremlin. According to Russian diplomat, Blinken expressed that the U.S. "would not dictate to Ukraine the methods by which it defends its sovereignty."
"I guess that says it all,” Lavrov stressed, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team "are doing everything possible, both in the media space and in their practical steps, so that no self-respecting country wants to communicate with them."
On Wednesday, Russian security forces repelled an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin. Moscow accused Ukraine of having carried out this terrorist act and Washington of being an accomplice of the Zelensky regime.
