It is important for the United States to "understand how dangerous such direct participation in the conflict really is," Dmitry Peskov warned.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that his country has evidence showing that the United States and Ukraine were behind the drone attack on the Kremlin.

"We have this data. The data that was received by our special service," Peskov said, adding that the U.S. must understand that Russia is aware of its participation in the terrorist attack.

It is important for Washington to "understand how dangerous such direct participation in the conflict really is," he added.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Russia's claims are false. He told local media that "there was no involvement by the United States" in the attack.

������������ US Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. confesses to true goals pursued by the US in Ukraine:



“Let’s be honest. This is a US war against Russia for geopolitical reasons. For the purpose of regime change for Putin and of exhausting the Russian military pic.twitter.com/TSghDITPRy — Sinnaig (@Sinnaig) May 4, 2023

On Wednesday, Russia's presidential press service said that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin by using two drones to attack his Kremlin residence. The Russian military and special services, however, used radar warfare to put the unmanned aerial vehicles out of action.

Russian Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov indicated that Moscow reserves the right to respond to flagrant terrorist actions in "correspondence with the threat assessment" that kyiv created against the Russian leadership.

"Such crimes cannot go unpunished," he said without giving any indication of what Moscow's response might be.