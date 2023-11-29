Russia to Deliver Military Aircraft to Iran

Iranian forces will be equipped with Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers.

On Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi said the arrangements have been finalized for the delivery of a number of Russian military aircraft to Iran.

He confirmed the upcoming delivery of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to the country's armed forces.

"The entry of the aircraft into the country has become certain and the process of receiving them is being gone through," Farahi said.

"For Tehran, the arrival of sleek, shiny new Su-35s will dispel rising suspicions that Iran was giving Russia more than it was getting in return and also provide its regular armed forces with a much-needed equipment upgrade," Tasnim News Agency noted.

"For Moscow, the sale of these high-end weaponry will prove it can still secure new arms export contracts despite the numerous supply chain problems it has faced since invading Ukraine," it added.

In January, Shahriar Heidari, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that his country would soon take delivery of a number of Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

He also noted that Iran had previously ordered fighter jets, and that other Russian weapons including defense systems, missile systems, and helicopters would arrive in the country.