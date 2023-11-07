Iran Ready to Host OIC Parliamentary Meeting on Palestine

The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will explore "practical solutions in support the oppressed people of Palestine," Qalibaf said.

On Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf voiced the country's readiness to host a top-level parliamentary meeting among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to explore practical solutions to Palestinian issues.

He made the remarks in a phone call with Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali, during which they also discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

"The Iranian legislative body is completely ready to hold an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Committee on Palestine of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States at the speakers' level in Tehran to explore practical solutions in support the oppressed people of Palestine," Qalibaf said.

The Iranian speaker praised Algeria for its positions and role in condemnation of the Israeli attacks and support of the "oppressed" people of Palestine, calling on Muslim countries to take immediate action to stop "Israel's cruel and inhumane attacks against the Gaza Strip and its civilians, including women and children."

Americans your tax dollars are paying for this genocide. #GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/RGl0Rugdfl — Syrian Girl ������ (@Partisangirl) November 6, 2023

For his part, Boughali reaffirmed his country's support for the people of Palestine. The Algerian speaker welcomed Iran's proposal for holding an OIC parliamentary meeting on Palestine in Tehran, echoing the necessity to end Israel's attacks against Gaza and seek practical solutions to help the Gazans.

Since the siege on Gaza began on Oct. 7, the Zionist army has killed 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, said Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Next Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in a summit of the OIC, an organization that is currently made up of 57 countries, among which are non-Arab Muslim states such as Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.