Iran Condemns Israeli Massacre at Gaza School

In the last hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) denounced in a statement that the Al-Shifa hospital, located in Gaza, is out of service due to lack of water, food, fuel, electricity and medicines.

On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the recent attack by Israeli military forces on a UN-run school in northern Palestinian Gaza, which killed and injured hundreds of civilians.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani denounced that such brutality takes place in the shadow of the international community's inaction against the Israeli regime's genocide of the Palestinian population.

He also warned that the Tel Aviv regime is committing new crimes and massacres against the Arab community on a daily basis, in contravention of international humanitarian law.

The Tehran official made the remarks a day after the bombing by Hebrew state aircraft of the UN-sponsored Al-Fakhoora educational institution attended by Palestinian refugees from the Jabalia camp in the north of the coastal enclave.

In addition, this organization and other entities described the medical center as a "death zone" in view of the numerous deaths that have occurred following attacks by Tel Aviv troops against the facility.

Health personnel revealed that some 80 dead were buried in the vicinity of Al Shifa.

According to WHO itself, about 75% of Gaza's hospitals are not functioning (25 out of 36), amid constant assaults by Tel Aviv's army, which is blocking the entry of necessary resources such as medicines and food.

Palestinian authorities have denounced that since the beginning of Tel Aviv's aggression against their territory on October 7, more than 12,000 civilians have been killed and another 32,200 have been injured.

In Gaza alone, the death toll exceeds 11,800, including 4,900 children, 3,155 women and 690 elderly people, a figure that excludes the 3,750 missing, buried under the rubble.