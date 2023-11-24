Iran: New Battle Fronts If Gaza War Continues

Tehran called on international actors to press for a halt to Israeli hostility and expressed that "we do not intend to widen the scope (of the conflict), but anything is possible if the aggression continues."

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian warned of opening new fronts in the region in the face of continued Israeli bombardment and siege, should the war in Gaza continue.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed in an interview with the Al Mayadeen pan-Arab channel that the entry of the Resistance axis will be inevitable if the Israeli aggression continues, “since the Lebanese, Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis will not sit still watching what is happening.”

Abdollahian also announced that he discussed with functionaries the truce, the war, the future of Palestine and the behavior of the U.S. and Israel. He saidthat, six weeks after the Palestinian resistance launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to Israeli crimes, the international community has a duty to strip Tel Aviv of nuclear weapons.

The minister added that Tehran called on international actors to exert pressure to stop Israeli hostility, and expressed that “we are not seeking to expand the scope (of the conflict), but anything is possible if the aggression continues.” He also considered that the region must follow a path that turns the humanitarian truce into a sustainable ceasefire.

Furthermore, Abdollahian pointed out that Israel and the U.S. cannot eliminate Hamas in Gaza, since the movement will remain in Palestine and the end of the war will be in favor of the resistance.

He also stated that the Palestinian movements are not representatives of anyone; they work for the benefit of their countries and Palestine. He added that the militias in Iraq and Syria act on their own choice against the United States, and are not subject to the orders and administration of Iran.

According to the foreign minister, since the first days of the brutal attack on Gaza, the Americans sent messages to Iran and advised it to exercise restraint. At this point, he recalled that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi frankly stated that if the genocide continues, Islamic countries must “arm the resistance,” since Israel only understands the language of force.

The minister also asked the Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah crossing without paying attention to the restrictions and allow aid to reach the Gaza Strip. He also called to form an international court to try the perpetrators of crimes in this war and denounced Washington for its unconditional support to Israel during 75 years.

Abdollahian stressed that the solution to the Palestinian question belongs to his own people, rejected any attempt of displacement and blamed Benjamin Netanyahu for the genocide in Gaza.