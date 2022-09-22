The Zelensky regime also released Viktor Medvedchuk, an opposition politician who was charged with treason against the State and violation of the rules of war.

On Thursday, Russia's Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov confirmed the reception of 55 Russian servicemen after a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

The regime of Volodymyr Zelensky freed Russian soldiers and military personnel belonging to the Armed Forces of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. They received medical and psychological care in Russian facilities, where they were able to contact their relatives.

For their part, the Russian authorities returned 215 Ukrainian soldiers who were captured when Russian troops seized the port of Mariupol in May.



Russia releases 10 prisoners of war with the mediation of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia!



In turn, the official representative of Saudi Arabia said that the list of released prisoners includes citizens of the United States, Great Britain, Sweden, Croatia and Morocco.. pic.twitter.com/IFxIMyO8Uy — Geo_monitor (@colonelhomsi) September 21, 2022

Five Britons, two Americans, two Moroccans, one Swede, and one Croat were also freed by the Russian authorities and sent to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Ergodan, who mediated the prisoner swap negotiations, agreed to keep the Ukrainian commanders on Turkish soil until the conflict is over.

So far, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been involved in 27 prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine.

