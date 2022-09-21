Russia Enters in 'Partial Military Mobilization'

President Putin's decision comes as Ukraine is launching an offensive against Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

In a message to the nation broadcast on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin called called for a "partial mobilization" of the Russian people in defense of their homeland's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"To guarantee the safety of our people and the people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff to carry out a partial mobilization," he said

At the moment, this provision only implies the mobilization of 300,000 reservists who have relevant skills and have served in the Armed Forces. The decree did not implement a general conscription drive for now.

The Russian leader stressed that his administration is willing to use all available resources to respond to the threat generated by Western powers, which are trying to “weaken, divide and destroy” his country.

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will, without question, use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff,” he said, as reported by Democracy Now.

The partial mobilization decree also establishes that those 300,000 citizens will receive additional training before being sent to serve. Most likely they will join the special military operation that is taking place in the Donetsk region.

Putin's decision comes as Ukraine is launching an offensive against the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as well as the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, in which referendums will be held to ask people if they want to join the Russian Federation.

