"We ratify the friendship ties between Venezuela and Russia!” the Bolivarian Diplomat Carlos Faria said after the ceremony.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov presented the "Order of Friendship" to Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria.

“For President Nicolas Maduro's administration, it will always be a pleasure to meet with the brother Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. From the headquarters of the United Nations, we review the extensive agenda of work and cooperation between our nations. We ratify the ties of friendship between Venezuela and Russia!” Faria said after the private ceremony.

Carlos Faria graduated as a mechanical engineer from the Kharkov Polytechnic University in 1987. Upon his return to Venezuela, he served as vice minister of Intermediate and Light Industries in 2011, as president of the Alfredo Maneiro Orinoco Iron & Steel Company in 2012, and as minister for Industry and Commerce in 2016.

President Maduro appointed him as Venezuela's ambassador to Russia on June 7, 2017, and he was subsequently appointed Foreign Affairs Minister on May 16, 2022.

The Venezuelan crisis was initiated and is fueled by US sanctions. The large oil companies want Venezuela's oil https://t.co/siUdIq8qrb — Amadrona Alicia (@Amadrona) September 21, 2022

“Faria knows very well the whole geopolitical environment of the struggle for a multipolar world and the struggle for hegemony in the world,” Maduro said when he apppointed Faria as the head of the Bolivarian diplomacy.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister arrived in New York to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). On that day he held meetings with representatives of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) and the Association of Caribbean States.

Besides speaking with UN Secretary Antonio Guterres, Faria met with diplomats from countries such as Suriname, Palestine, Nicaragua, Serbia, and Eritrea.